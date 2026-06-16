Neymar is welcoming another little princess to the family!

The 34-year-old Brazilian football star has confirmed he’s expecting another baby with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The couple announced the joyful news in a video shared on YouTube, where they also revealed that the baby on the way is a girl, Neymar’s fourth daughter.

In the heartwarming clip, Neymar and Biancardi were joined by their daughters, Mavie and Mel, as well as Neymar’s teenage son, Davi, from a previous relationship.

The family is seen enjoying a playful outdoor gathering before revealing pink paint, confirming that the baby on the way is a girl.

Biancardi also shared the announcement on Instagram, telling followers, “We’ve got some news to tell you.”

Neymar’s reaction to the reveal quickly caught fans’ attention. After learning he would be welcoming another daughter, the footballer jokingly threw his hands in the air and said he was “going to go crazy.”

He also laughed that he might have to start a band and call it “The Spice Girls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRUNA BIANCARDI (@brunabiancardi)

The new arrival will be Neymar’s fifth child. In addition to daughters Mavie and Mel with Biancardi and son Davi, he is also father to daughter Helena, who was born in 2024 from his relationship with model Amanda Kimberlly.

The baby news comes as Neymar continues his recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him during the FIFA World Cup