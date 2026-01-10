Neymer Jr.s fulfills childhood dream in a shocking way

Neymer Jr. has spent around $65million on a fleet of Batman-themed vehicles, including a Batman-themed tumbler, the Batmobile from Dark Knight.

In recent news, Brazilian soccer legend Jr. spent around $65 million (give or take) for Batman-themed vehicles. His obsession with Batman is well documented, and he isn’t the first celebrity to buy a Batmobile.

But the 33-year-old soccer star went the extra mile and also bought a Batman-themed private jet and even a helicopter. The irony is that it all probably started with a pair of shoes. This is how Neymar became one of the richest soccer players ever. Neymar Jr. has been called the new Pelé, the new Ronaldo, the new Rivaldo.

At one point, the press and the fans called him O Ney, which was also a cheeky reference to Pelé, who was known as ‘O Rei’ – Portuguese for ‘king’. But Neymar is more like King Midas, in that whatever he touches turns to gold.

The 33-year-old made a fortune at Barcelona, then even more money at PSG, and then he really struck gold at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He was the second-best-paid soccer player in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo. And he spent some of that cash to buy Batman gadgets.

After becoming possibly the richest Brazilian athlete ever, Neymar bought a Batcopter, a Batman-themed private jet, and, of course, a Batmobile. Neymar is obsessed with Batman. In other news, the ocean is wet.

It all started with a collaboration with Puma, which created a pair of cleats for him inspired by Batman. At that point, the Brazilian star must’ve remembered he was rich and decided to buy a helicopter that looks like it belongs to Bruce Wayne, a private jet decorated with the same colour scheme, and a Tumbler, which is the Batmobile used in The Dark Knight trilogy.

The Airbus H145 chopper cost him $13 million, the Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet cost $50 million, and he reportedly paid $1.5 million for the high-end replica of The Dark Knight’s Tumbler. There have been dozens of different Batmobiles, hundreds if we include the comic book ones, but the Batman Tumbler used in The Dark Knight trilogy tends to be the one people love the most. Maybe because it looks incredible, but also somewhat realistic.

Most Batmobiles look a little comical, but the Tumbler looks serious, like a military-grade supercar.