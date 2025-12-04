NFC meets to discuss likely redistribution of federal resources

ISLAMABAD: The National Finance Commission (NFC) session began on Thursday, initiating formal discussions for a new revenue-sharing arrangement between the central government and federating units.

Chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, being attended by chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Sohail Afridi, Murad Ali Shah, provincial finance ministers, KP finance adviser, Chairman FBR and other commission members.

The NFC’s private members, from Sindh Dr. Asad Syed, Punjab Nasir Khosa, Balochistan Mehfooz Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Musharrif Rasool have also been invited in the meeting.

The NFC session postponed multiple times, will constitute the inaugural sitting of the 11th NFC, formally notified by the President on August 22.

The negotiations for sharing federal resources are likely to be complex, given the Centre complains resources shortage, and rising debt servicing obligations and provincial demands for a larger share of the resources.

Federal Secretary Finance will brief the session about the state of federal financial situation.

The provinces are expected to oppose the decrease in their share and shifting their resources to the Centre.

The inaugural sitting is expected to approve formation of technical sub-committees, and a structured negotiation roadmap for dialogue.