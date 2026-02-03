NFL Patriots' Christian Gonzalez set to make Super Bowl history as first Colombian heritage player

SAN JOSE, California – New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez will become the first player of Colombian heritage to compete in a Super Bowl when his team takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, living out what he calls a childhood dream.

“You’ve always imagined it. You’re dreaming about it as a kid, young kid playing ball,” Gonzalez told reporters on Opening Night on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The 2023 first-round draft pick (17th overall) has emerged as a key figure for New England, highlighted by his crucial interception of Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham with 2:18 remaining in the AFC Championship game, a play made in blizzard conditions that helped secure the Patriots’ Super Bowl berth.

Gonzalez credited head coach Mike Vrabel, himself a former Patriots linebacker, for transforming the team’s defensive culture since taking over.

“Vrabel has done an amazing job just coming in and getting everybody ready, getting everybody brought in,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been a lot of fun playing with Vrabel and doing it for him.”

The cornerback, known for his laid-back demeanor off the field – including an iconic white suit with the Colombian flag lining worn on draft day – said his style “has evolved and grown throughout the years.”

He expressed enthusiasm about potentially playing in Colombia if the NFL expands its international schedule, saying “Oh, for sure, 100%. That would be very cool for me and definitely for the family.”

Growing up in Dallas, Christian Gonzalez looked up to Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, watching him “make a lot of plays.”

His favourite Super Bowl memory as a child? Skipping the TV broadcast to play football outside with friends at Super Bowl parties.

Now, he gets to live the real thing.