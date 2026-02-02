NFL returning to Real Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium in 2026

MADRID—The NFL plans to return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid for a regular-season game in 2026 as part of a multi-year deal, it said on Monday, continuing the league’s growing commitment to international expansion.

Sources have confirmed that the deal also includes a match in 2027 at the venue, which is yet to be officially announced.

“This multi-year commitment to matches in Madrid, a world-class cultural and sporting destination, underscores our commitment to this market,” Rafa De los Santos, director of the NFL in Spain, said in a statement.

“It allows us to continue connecting with fans throughout the year and investing in long-term initiatives… and the participation of young people from across the country.”

The venue, home to soccer giants Real Madrid, hosted its first NFL game in November 2025, when the Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime.

The contest was part of a seven-game international series that year, with further games played in London, Berlin, Dublin, and Sao Paulo.

Looking to broaden its global footprint and attract untapped markets, the NFL plans to expand its international fixtures to nine games in 2026, with matches confirmed in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City, Munich, London, and now Madrid.

The league aims to grow its presence in new regions, with Australia set to host its first game in Melbourne, featuring the Los Angeles Rams as the designated home team.

The league has also committed to hosting three regular-season games over five years at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium, beginning in 2026.

Since 2013, the Jacksonville Jaguars have played an annual “home” game in London, excluding 2020, under a separate agreement with the UK beyond the NFL’s main international series.

NFL owners voted in December 2024 to increase the number of overseas games, with Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing a desire for up to 16 international fixtures annually in the near future.