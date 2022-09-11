NFRCC devises strategy for resettlement of flood victims

National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) has devised a strategy for the immediate resettlement of the flood victims, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NFRCC official said that the authorities will prioritise to start resettlement of the flood victims by immediately starting the construction of their houses.

The officials said that they have started different designs for the construction of the houses, whereas, a detailed survey will be conducted in the flood-affected areas soon.

The authorities have also started mulling over different recommendations to provide low-cost houses in the affected areas.

UNICEF will make 15 more mobile health clinics in northern Sindh, taking the number of clinics to 66. Sources said that the mobile clinics will be launched in collaboration with the provincial governments.

The UNICEF had already established mobile clinics in collaboration with the provincial governments including 18 each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 15 in Balochistan.

Sources said that the number of mobile clines was being increased due to post-flood epidemics as the affected people were suffering from different diseases like skin infections, diarrhoea, malaria, malnutrition and others.

