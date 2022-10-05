NFRCC mulls over seed distribution in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) chaired by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal briefed about seed distribution plan in flood-hit areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed distribution mechanism of wheat and oil seeds in flood affected areas and steps to ensure transparency.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the seeds distribution will be made transparent in flood-hit areas at any cost.

The federal government will provide 50 percent of seeds required to provinces, deputy chairman NFRCC said.

Food Security Minister said that the seeds will be provided in flood-hit areas, whereever required. “We are ready to work forthwith in affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan,” he added.

NFRCC asked provinces to inform about the cultivable land and required seeds by Oct 10.

In a previous meeting of the forum, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had said that the reconstruction phase of flood relief was now being started.

