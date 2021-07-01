NHA increases Karachi-Hyderabad motorway toll tax

KARACHI: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased the toll tax rate for commuters using Karachi-Hyderabad (M9) motorway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to revised rates, the rate of car toll has been increased from Rs 1.71 per km to Rs 1.99 per km, while that of the wagon has been increased from Rs 2.85 to Rs 3.32 per km.

Furthermore, the bus fare has been increased from Rs 5.70 to Rs 6.65 per km and the toll tax for trucks has been increased from Rs 7.67 to Rs 8.95 per km. The toll tax for the trailer has been increased from Rs 9.77 to Rs 11.40 per km.

The toll tax for cars will be Rs300 from now on after an increase in rates.

On the other hand, the All Pakistan Goods Transporters Association has rejected the increase in the toll tax rate.