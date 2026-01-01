Niall Horan announces insights about his new song on social media

Irish singer Niall Horan has wished his fans a Happy New Year in a special post, and he also revealed details of his upcoming song on social media.

In his recent Instagram post, he penned a note for his fans, sending them love and best wishes for entering a new year.

He also expressed how excited he is to share with people the new music he has been working on for days.

The former One Direction singer began, “Lovers, hope everyone had a nice Christmas, and I wish you all a very happy New Year”.

He further expressed, “2025 was a year of reflection and making music I love. I’m so excited to get the ball rolling again in 2026 and for you all to hear what I’ve been doing”.

Niall concluded the message by thanking everyone for showing immense love and for always being loyal.

“Thank you for your loyal support as always. I love you so much. Miss you. See ya next year.”

Work-wise, this Town hitmaker just wrapped up his time as a coach on The Voice season 28. Horan won as a coach for the third time in the reality series.

Meanwhile, he has already started working on his fourth studio album, which might be released in 2026.