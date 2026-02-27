Niall Horan gives update on his fourth solo album with snippet of new music

Niall Horan is giving fans a long-awaited update on his fourth solo album along with a brief preview of what is to come.

On Tuesday, February 24, the former One Direction star shared an Instagram carousel announcing that he has officially wrapped work on his new album. “Album is DONE,” Horan, 32, wrote in the caption, sparking excitement among followers eager for new music.

The post featured a casual snapshot of the singer enjoying a sunny day outdoors, dressed in a sweater and jeans while holding a coffee cup. He also shared glimpses of a makeshift home studio set up inside a living room, offering fans a behind the scenes look at his creative process. A short clip showed Horan seated at a piano, hinting at the sound and mood of the upcoming project.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with enthusiasm. “Can’t wait,” one user wrote, while another joked that the brief snippet felt like a tease.

Horan appeared to take the hint. On Thursday, February 26, he responded by sharing a short teaser video to his Instagram Stories after a fan requested a preview. In the clip, the singer sits on a sofa, harmonizing softly while strumming an acoustic guitar. He captioned the video with a simple eyes emoji, further fueling anticipation.

The upcoming record will follow Horan’s previous solo releases, Flicker (2017), Heartbreak Weather (2020), and The Show (2023)