Niall Horan honors Liam Payne with his new album

Niall Horan revealed his upcoming album and its connection with his lost pal Liam Payne.

In recent details, former One Direction member Niall Horan revealed his new album, and he also mentioned how the upcoming album reflected the huge things going on in his life, including the loss of his best pal Liam Payne.

The 32-year-old singer came up with a new album titled Dinner Party that includes songs about his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley.

The album also featured a special song dedicated to his former One Direction bandmate, who passed away tragically in October 2024 in Argentina. During the chat on The Today Show, Niall was asked about the song called End of an Era (a song he wrote for Liam) and how difficult it was to write the lyrics.

The Slow Hands singer added, “Yeah, I mean, you know, I did, as I say, I write about what’s going on in my life, and that’s obviously a huge thing that happened.”

Horan had thought that there wouldn’t be an album without writing a song about the unexpected tragedy that happened.

The Irish singer is hopeful that fans will connect to the upcoming song. “And other people who, you know, knew Liam and knew this- the story, and, you know, appreciate the sentiment, will hopefully- And anyone that’s lost anyone will be able to attach themselves to this.”

Niall’s fourth studio album, “Dinner Party,” is scheduled to be released on June 5.