Niall Horan has made a rare public appearance with his longtime girlfriend Amelia Woolley as the couple stepped out for a football match in Paris, delighting fans with their loved-up display.

The pair were spotted arriving hand in hand at Parc des Princes on April 22 to watch the Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes. They appeared relaxed and affectionate throughout the outing, as PSG secured a 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Horan kept his look effortlessly stylish in a white long-sleeved shirt paired with jeans, layering a navy sweater over his shoulders and finishing the outfit with dark sunglasses. Woolley, 29, showcased her fashion credentials in a sleek leather trench coat and matching trousers, complemented by statement cat-eye sunglasses.

Known for keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight, the couple’s appearance quickly caught attention. Horan and Woolley have been together for around six years, after first sparking dating rumours in 2020. They later confirmed their relationship in 2021 when they attended a public event together.

Their latest outing comes as Horan prepares to release his fourth studio album, Dinner Party, in June. The singer has revealed that the project is deeply personal, with the songs inspired by his relationship with Woolley. The album’s lead single, released last month, reflects on the dinner party where the couple first met – a moment Horan has described as life-changing.