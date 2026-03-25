Niall Horan opens up about prolonged health struggles

Niall Horan got vocal about his prolonged health concerns. The former One Direction member feared he might get hip replacement surgery in future.

In an interview on The Zach Sang Show, he noted, “My knees are f****ed. The hips are going now too”. He continued, “I think I was just genetically f***ed from the day I was born. My dad is 66 this year. He’s just had a knee replacement.” The singer further revealed, “He’s had a hip done 18 months ago. He’s getting another hip done now”.

When he was reminded that his father is more than twice his age, he replied, “I know, but it was clearly in there. My uncle had two knees done. Like, it’s a thing. I think I was just ruined from the day I was born”.

He also spoke of his latest album, Dinner Party, for which his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, was a “muse” for many of the songs. Niall admitted, “She did a lot of crying”.

Niall, who had reconstructive surgery on his knee in 2014, admitted the joints are already “going” and he fears they are only going to get worse as he ages. The Slow Hands singer is also trying to track down a fan to give them a writing credit after his song Flowers stemmed from something one of them commented online.

He explained, “It came from a tweet. I’d posted something and one of the fans had written underneath it, ‘Your eyes could grow flowers’”. Horan, in the end, insisted, “I just thought that was a really cool concept, straight from a fan. I need to find that person because I need to give them their writing credit”.