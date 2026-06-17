Niall Horan reacts to Zach Georgiou’s One Direction obsession

Niall Horan was left stunned for a moment with a bizarre question during an interview.

The Irish singer Niall Horan appeared for a chat at an iHeartRadio interview, where he was told by the host that there is an actor who has been using One Direction’s name to impress girls.

During the interview, he revealed, “There is actually someone on Love Island USA this season who’s a big One Direction fan and a fan of yours. And he said that he uses talking about One Direction to pick up girls.” The point of letting Niall know about it was that she wanted to know what the former 1D singer has to say about it. “So, I wanted to know if you endorse that as a strategy?”

Horan was astounded at first to hear that somebody was actually doing that, and then he reacted, saying, “God, I hope that works for him. That’s all I can say on that, to be honest.” Love Island contestant Zach Geogiou is and has been a fan of the now inactive pop rock band. This is something that was disclosed during the reality show.

Not just that, he used a One Direction song as an opener to chat with the women in the villa. Work-wise, Niall is all set to hit the road for a music tour in July 2026.