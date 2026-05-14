Niall Horan sends fans into frenzy with Australia tour announcement

Former One Direction star Niall Horan has officially confirmed he will be returning to Australia for a major tour in early 2027.

The Irish singer shared the exciting news during an appearance on KIIS FM’s The Smallzy Show on Wednesday night, teasing fans with plans for performances across all major Australian cities.

“’Australia will be early next year. We haven’t announced anything yet, but don’t you worry. A big public service announcement. Australia, I will be down early next year,” Horan said during the interview. “I’m going to be announcing the dates soon. Get your tickets, all the major cities. Let’s go. I’m coming home baby!”

“I literally cannot tell you how much I can’t wait to get to Australia. Get me there now!” he added.

The 32-year-old singer also spoke about how eager he is to reunite with his Australian fans, saying he “literally cannot tell” how excited he is to return Down Under.

Niall Horan launched his solo career in 2017 following One Direction’s hiatus and quickly built a strong fanbase in Australia with hit songs including “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” and “Too Much To Ask.”

The tour announcement comes as fellow former One Direction member Harry Styles prepares for his own Australian stadium tour later this year. Due to overwhelming demand, Styles recently added an extra Melbourne date to his Together, Together world tour.