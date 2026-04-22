Niall Horan shares emotional thoughts on Liam Payne, son Bear

Niall Horan reflected on the day he learned about Liam Payne’s passing during the interview on RTÉ One.

During his interview on RTÉ One, Horan got candid and admitted right off the bat that “I just kept thinking about his little son and things like that.”

According to audio obtained from the exact call made to authorities, it was said that “a guest who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol” as well as that he was “breaking the whole room”, per Reuters.

What is also pertinent to mention is that Payne is survived only by one child, his infant son Bear, who was born on March 22nd, 2017, and is shared with singer Cheryl Tweedy. Also, without a will, everything is to go to Payne’s 8-year-old son, Bear, and his wife has been named the administrator of his $32.2 million estate.

The documents obtained my People also cite attorney Richard Mark Bray as another administrator of his estate. Per the BBC, both parties will “manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it.”

For those unversed, Payne died from “internal and external bleeding” that resulted from his fall out of his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aries, Argentina, according to AFP.

His cause of death is also being chalked up to the fall itself despite there having been a copious amount of drugs in his system.