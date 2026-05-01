Niall Horan’s new album to feature tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan’s new album ‘Dinner Party’ to feature a tribute to Liam Payne. The Slow Hands singer, who spent the last few days with the Photograph crooner and was the first one to know about his death, revealed how he coped with the loss. Horan’s upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party, includes a track titled, End of an Era, which was originally intended to be a nostalgic reflection on the past.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, he mentioned, “We wrote End of an Era about four times, because originally the song to me meant, ‘All right, we’re moving on. Looking forward to the future, looking back on the past with nostalgia, being happy with what you had, excited for what’s going to happen”.

Horan wrote the lyrics with songwriters John Ryan and Julian Bunetta, who lived next door to Payne. Horan added further, “We all grew up together. For the three of us, it was actually quite a crazy experience to have to write a song like that, because you don’t ever expect to”. He recalled writing the lyrics in just “20 minutes,” calling it a “weird experience.”

Horan further said that the song was about how they felt about the loss and “for anyone who’s lost anyone, for the fans, for anyone who knew Liam”. In further details, he mentioned that it is filled with all the happy memories they had together from “traveling the world, messing around, having fun, and being teenagers”. He said that it felt “liberating” to write about it.

Horan concluded by adding that the melody starts as sad and one kind of song, but then shifts to being a completely different kind of song, and also reminds him of the “1D stuff.” Horan’s album Dinner Party is slated for release on June 5.

However, in the wake of Payne’s death, who passed away after falling off the balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024, the Irish singer wrote the song.