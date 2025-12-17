Niall Horan's team shines: Aiden Ross wins season 28 of 'The Voice'

The Voice has caused Aiden Ross to win Season 28 following the live finale broadcast on NBC.

On December 16, the 20-year-old singer, representing Team Niall, emerged victorious after weeks of competition, securing another win for coach Niall Horan.

Minutes before the result announcement, Horan praised his finalist, saying, “You’re a really down-to-earth, lovely guy who’s gifted. I wish you the best, bud.” Ross later reflected on his journey, thanking his coach for his guidance throughout the season. “The most important thing he’s taught me is to love what I’m doing and be glad that I’m doing it. Love you, man”, Ross said during the finale.

Ross competed against fellow Team Niall contestant DEK of Hearts, as well as Aubrey Nicole from Team Reba, Ralph Edwards from Team Snoop, and Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers from Team Bublé. His win confirmed Horan’s status as an undefeated coach this season.

Hailing from College Station, Texas, Ross is a student at Texas A&M University. He first drew attention during the blind auditions, earning the season’s first four-chair turn with his performance of Adele’s “Love in the Dark”.

Horan noted, “It was literally like you had written the thing. When you hit some of those bigger notes, you hit them with ease, and that makes me excited now that you’re 155% on the show and you’re going to be on Team Niall obviously”.

Following the audition, Ross shared a message of gratitude on social media, thanking Horan for believing in him. The Voice Season 28 concluded on December 16, marking a defining moment in Ross’s emerging music career.