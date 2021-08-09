NIC possessed by Afghan police chief not issued by NADRA, says Tariq Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Monday said that they would soon launch a process for verification of the national identity card (NIC), ARY NEWS reported.

This he said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior regarding the NIC scandal.

Tariq Malik said that NICs of 45 people were activated in a fortnight and a NADRA official received over Rs40 million for it.

The chairman, however, denied that the NIC recovered from an Afghan police chief was issued from the NADRA and said that it was fake. “There is a difference between a fake and original identity card,” he said.

He said that an operation cleanup is being launched in the authority with 47 people currently being suspended for their alleged role in the wrongdoings. “We have launched a process for re-verification of the NICs,” he said while saying that they are working to make NADRA an internationally acclaimed institution.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistan’s National Identity Card (NIC) has been recovered from the residence of an Afghan Army’s colonel during a raid at his home in Spin Boldak, a border town of Afghanistan.

Read More: PAKISTANI CNICS ISSUED TO TTP TERRORISTS BY AFGHAN NDS, REVEALS FIA

According to details, the raid was carried out by a team of Afghan Taliban at the house of Afghan Colonel Ayub Kaki, where they found a Pakistani NIC bearing the name of the colonel.

The NIC bore the address of the Pakistani border town, Chaman, and was issued in 2002 with its expiry in 2007.