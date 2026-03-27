Nicholas Brendon found dead by friend

There has been an update regarding the death of actor Nicholas Brendon. Authorities have confirmed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was discovered dead at the age of 54 by a friend who had been staying with him to provide care.

According to Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner, Nicholas Brendon was found on March 20 “positioned as if asleep,” with no initial indications of foul play. “The decedent resided alone and was discovered by a longtime friend who had been staying overnight to provide care,” Zeiner stated. The friend’s identity has not yet been revealed.

Zeiner further noted that evidence indicated the time of death was very recent. Investigators are currently reviewing recently posted videos as potential evidence of prior illness. It was also disclosed that the actor had a history of heart problems.

While an autopsy is currently in progress, toxicology results are awaited to establish the official cause of death. The actor’s family first acknowledged his passing in an Instagram post on March 20.