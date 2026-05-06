Nicholas Brendon's death cause disclosed

The Putnam County Coroner’s Office has announced the cause of death for Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

According to a report published by PEOPLE on May 5, Coroner Todd Zeiner stated that Brendon passed away naturally from atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The report listed “acute pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction” as contributing factors, further revealing that a 90% blockage of the right coronary artery was the “mechanism of death.”

“Law enforcement present at the scene found no obvious signs of foul play and assisted me with cataloging the scene,” Zeiner observed, adding, “Nothing seemed out of place or disturbed.”

The Coroner also revealed that Theresa Fortier, a lifelong acquaintance of the actor, was at the residence and dialed 911.

“Theresa stated the decedent had been suffering from a persistent cough and had been self-medicating with over-the-counter medications,” the Coroner wrote. “He had been complaining about chest pain. She recommended a hospital, but he declined.”

The report continued, noting that Nicholas Brendon was a longtime smoker and had been apprehensive about seeking medical help due to a recent back surgery. Fortier also advised officials that while Nicholas Brendon had suffered a heart attack several years ago, he had declined further treatment at that time.