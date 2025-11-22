Nicholas Galitzine predicts acting stardom for '100 Nights of Hero' costar Charli XCX

Nicholas Galitzine believes Charli XCX is poised for major acting stardom beyond the world of music.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old actor – who starred alongside Charli in the new movie, 100 Nights of Hero – expressed his “disappointment” on not sharing any scenes with her in the absurdist fairytale from writer-director Julia Jackman.

However, Nicholas added that he’s “really happy” to see her acting career flourishing as a longtime listener of her music.

“She’s always been huge in England. but she’s got such incredible energy and is truly creatively unyielding and a powerhouse, really. I think that kind of word gets thrown around a lot, but I think her appetite for the creative and pushing herself creatively cannot be satiated,” he told the outlet.

In addition to 100 Nights of Hero, Charli XCX also flaunted her artistic skills in film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights as she created the soundtrack for it.

Speaking of her work in Emerald Fennell’s anticipated 2026 film, Galitzine gushed, “I have heard the soundtrack she wrote as well, and it’s like she’s doing that. We’ve spoken. Acting is going to be, I think, a big part of her life now. And so I very much admire people who are just these forces.”

100 Nights of Hero -which also stars Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe and Amir El-Masry – is currently playing in theaters.