Nicholas Hoult, Elle Fanning share happy reunion at Astra Film Awards

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning reportedly demonstrated their excitement when they reunited on January 9 at the 2026 Astra Film Awards in Los Angeles. Exactly one year prior, on January 9, 2025, the Great co-stars were spotted together in Los Angeles for the first time in five years at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel.

It was a full-circle moment at the yearly ceremony when Nicholas presented his former co-star with the Vanguard Award. Notably, the actor’s most recent film, Superman, won Best Action or Sci-Fi Feature. Additionally, Elle’s film Sentimental Value—in which she stars—won Best International Feature, and she won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

Elle and Nicholas Hoult portrayed Catherine and Peter, respectively, in three seasons of the Hulu dramedy series, which was canceled in 2023 following the SAG-AFTRA strike. The Warm Bodies actor previously told the LA Times about his experience collaborating with the actress, saying, “I think we can both appreciate that it was so special to get to play these characters and be in those scenes together.”

“Knowing that it was the last time we’d get to do that was very difficult,” Nicholas stated.

Last year, Nicholas Hoult blamed his knee injury and a subsequent surgery for skipping his appearance at the New York Comic Con.

Actor Nicholas Hoult, 35, who most recently essayed supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, co-starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, revealed in a new video that he was scheduled to attend New York Comic Con, set to run from October 9 to 12; however, he has to excuse him out of the annual event due to a recent injury.

“I’m so sorry to tell you that I won’t be able to join you this time,” he said in the clip, shared on NYCC’s official Instagram page and revealed, “Unfortunately, I had knee surgery a couple of weeks ago, and I can’t walk—or fly—yet. So, I’m not going to be able to make it.”