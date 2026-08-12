British actor Nicholas Hoult is joining the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series, taking on the role of the charismatic and self-promoting wizard Gilderoy Lockhart.

HBO Max confirmed on Tuesday, August 11, that Hoult, 36, will portray Lockhart, a character who plays a central role in the second book in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Kenneth Branagh previously played the character in the 2002 film adaptation.

In the story, Lockhart joins Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. Known throughout the wizarding world as a celebrated author and accomplished wizard, Lockhart presents himself as charming and highly skilled, although his confidence often exceeds his actual abilities.

Hoult joins an increasingly star-studded cast for HBO’s reboot of the beloved fantasy franchise. The series features John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy. The young cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the eight-film series, has confirmed that he will not appear in the reboot. The upcoming Harry Potter series is set to premiere on HBO Max on December 25.