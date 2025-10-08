'Superman' star Nicholas Hoult undergoes knee surgery

British actor Nicholas Hoult has blamed his recent knee injury and a subsequent surgery for skipping his appearance at the New York Comic Con.

Actor Nicholas Hoult, 35, who most recently essayed supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, co-starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, revealed in a new video that he was scheduled to attend New York Comic Con, set to run from October 9 to 12; however, he has to excuse him out of the annual event due to a recent injury.

“I’m so sorry to tell you that I won’t be able to join you this time,” he said in the clip, shared on NYCC’s official Instagram page and revealed, “Unfortunately, I had knee surgery a couple of weeks ago, and I can’t walk—or fly—yet. So, I’m not going to be able to make it.”

“I was really looking forward to it, so I’m sorry. I hope you have a wonderful weekend, and hopefully I’ll be joining you in the near future and get to see you all soon,” Hoult added.

Sharing the video, the organisers noted in the caption, “We’re wishing a speedy recovery to Nicholas Hoult, who can no longer make it to NYCC. Rest up Nicholas, we hope to see you next time.”