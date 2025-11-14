Nick Cannon's Daughter Roe Cannon speaks out about 10 half-siblings

American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey and American comedian Nick Cannon’s 14-year-old daughter Monroe took to social media to pass a rare comment about her unconventional family consisting of 10 half-siblings from her father’s side.

In her recent Instagram story on Thursday, whilst referring to her twin brother, Moroccan, whom she tagged in the post, “Clearing something up, guys, I only have ONE brother”.

She added that while she has “other half-siblings from her dad, they are all many years younger than her”.

In addition to Cannon’s twins with Carey, he shares 10 other kids with five different women. The 45-year-old shares son Golden “Sagon,” daughter Powerful Queen, and son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De la Rosa. Son Onyx with Lanisha Cole and son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. His daughter Halo with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott also shared another son, Zen, who passed away in December 2021 due to a brain tumour.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar recently, Carey, who was married to Cannon from 2008 to 2014, discussed the twins’ relationship with their father, sharing how the comedian takes time out to spend time with their children.

The twins were most recently seen enjoying quality time with Cannon at Knott’s Scary Farm last month.