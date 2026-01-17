Nick Faldo recovering after successful open-heart surgery

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo is returning home after having successful open-heart surgery in the United States, the 68-year-old Englishman’s team said on Friday.

Faldo, who won both the Masters and Open Championship three times with his last major coming at Augusta in 1996, spent two weeks in Cleveland, where he underwent scheduled preventive open-heart surgery to repair an enlarged aorta.

“Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, where he will be celebrating ‘Six back in ’96,” his team posted on X.

“Home never felt so good.”

Faldo had 30 wins on the European Tour, spent a total of 97 weeks atop the world rankings and represented Europe in the Ryder Cup 11 times, along with captaining the team in 2008.