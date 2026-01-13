Nick Jonas addresses social anxiety after Golden Globes exit

Nick Jonas has revealed the true motivation behind his early departure from the 2026 Golden Globes. Following the awards ceremony on January 11, a publication posted a video of the performer leaving the event. In the footage, which quickly went viral, Nick was seen sipping water and surveying the area outside the venue.

Reacting to a repost of the video on X, the Nick Jonas Brothers singer candidly admitted that “social anxiety got the best of him.” In the ensuing comments, fans and followers commended the performer for his honesty regarding his experience at the high-profile event.

Nick Jonas, who has lived with a type 1 diabetes diagnosis for years, has previously emphasised to PEOPLE that the mental and emotional health aspects of the condition are incredibly important.

He noted that he regularly speaks with a therapist and is fortunate to have a strong support system and an excellent team of doctors. He further explained that more awareness is needed regarding the mental and emotional impacts of chronic illness, not only for the individual affected but also for their friends, family, and loved ones.

Last year, Nick Jonas rang in the new year with exciting new music and an exciting project that fans won’t want to miss.

Over the weekend, the singer turned to his Instagram account to announce the release date of the first single of his upcoming album, Sunday Best.

Sharing a short clip, Nick Jonas shared that his song, Gut Punch, will be released on January 1, 2026, giving fans an emotional and intentional way to start the year.

Alongside the single, Jonas also announced the launch of his podcast series titled Sunday Best Conversation, co-hosted with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Gut Punch. Out on New Year’s Day. + part 1 of a Sunday Best conversation series with my everything, @priyankachopra,” he wrote.