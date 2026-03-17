Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd share their ultimate wedding song picks

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are offering a little musical inspiration for couples planning their big day.

While promoting their upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad at the SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin on March 14, the co-stars opened up about what they consider the “ultimate wedding song.”

Jonas, 33, leaned toward a classic romantic choice, naming Bryan Adams’ hit song “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” as one of his top picks. The singer even gave a brief serenade while discussing the track, highlighting its timeless appeal for couples.

The suggestion comes as no surprise, given Jonas’ own romantic history. He married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2018 in a lavish, multi-day celebration in India. Their first dance at the Christian ceremony was set to Roberta Flack’s classic “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” a moment guests described as deeply emotional.

Rudd, 56, however, took a more unconventional approach. Rather than sticking with traditional love ballads, he suggested couples consider something unexpected.

“I don’t know, I kind of like to go against the wedding grain,” he told EW. “I think, like, a great wedding song would be, you know, some kind of punk song or something that is incongruous to what you would think a wedding song would be.”

He continued, “I went to a wedding once and I heard ‘Oh Yoko!’ by John Lennon. The couple’s dance, their bride and groom dance, was to ‘Oh Yoko!’ and I thought, ‘That’s great.’ “

Paul Rudd tied the knot with Julie Yaeger in a private ceremony in 2003. The couple largely keeps their relationship out of the spotlight, so their wedding song is unknown.

Power Ballad debuts in theaters on June 5.