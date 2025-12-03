Nick Jonas celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with his ‘dream girl' Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating seven years of wedded bliss with a sweet social-media exchange that had fans swooning.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, December 1, the Jonas Brothers member marked the occasion by sharing a photo of his “dream girl” wife.

In the image, the Citadel actress could be seen lying on a lounge chair in a red bikini, looking out at a scenic view.

“7 years married to my dream girl,” Nick Jonas sweetly wrote along the photo.

Laster on, Priyanka Chopra reshared the snap on her own Instagram Stories and replied, “You’re what dreams are made of.. @nickjonas.”

The anniversary arrives just days after Chopra expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt Thanksgiving post.

She shared a slew of warm, candid photos from the holiday featuring sweet moments from their Los Angeles home with Jonas and their 3½-year-old daughter, Malti.

“Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder and love all around me. This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India in 2018, beginning with a Western wedding officiated by Jonas’ father on December 1, followed the next day by a traditional Hindu ceremony honoring the actress’ heritage.