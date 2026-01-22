Nick Jonas grooves to a Bollywood hit with Dosa

Nick Jonas, the renowned American superstar, has delighted fans by sharing a video of himself enjoying a traditional Indian dish while listening to a Bollywood classic.

In the short social media clip, the “Waffle House” singer is seen grooving to the song “Saajan Saajan” from Priyanka Chopra’s early movie, Barsaat. Looking calm and cheerful while eating his breakfast, Jonas captioned the post: “This song hits,” adding, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to laud his appreciation for Indian culture and music. One surprised netizen commented, “I never thought I would see Nick Jonas enjoying Saajan Saajan while eating dosa.” Another user, reflecting on how openly he supports Priyanka’s work, affectionately dubbed him the “best jiju (brother-in-law) ever.”

This clip is the latest in a string of posts featuring the Jonas Brothers dancing to traditional Hindi songs, further strengthening their bond with Indian fans. Nick Jonas has previously voiced his love for Indian cuisine, stating in 2023 that his favourite dishes include dosa, paneer, and biryani.

Nick Jonas, earlier this week, revealed the true motivation behind his early departure from the 2026 Golden Globes. Following the awards ceremony on January 11, a publication posted a video of the performer leaving the event. In the footage, which quickly went viral, Nick was seen sipping water and surveying the area outside the venue.

Reacting to a repost of the video on X, the Nick Jonas Brothers singer candidly admitted that “social anxiety got the best of him.” In the ensuing comments, fans and followers commended the performer for his honesty regarding his experience at the high-profile event.

Nick Jonas, who has lived with a type 1 diabetes diagnosis for years, has previously emphasised to PEOPLE that the mental and emotional health aspects of the condition are incredibly important.