Nick Jonas marks Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with sweet throwback

Nick Jonas decided to take a trip down memory lane for his wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ 39th birthday on July. 18, marking it with a throwback picture of her as a child!

The Jealous singer took to his social media platforms to pen a small heartfelt note for Chopra-Jonas, attaching two pictures of her to go with it – one a more recent photograph, and the other from way back in the day.

“Happy birthday my love,” wrote Nick Jonas, adding, “You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Nick Jonas’ choice of pictures to use for his wife’s birthday tribute is quite interesting – the Quantico star seems to be wearing closely similar clothes in shades of light, pastel pink in both! Have a side-by-side look.

Fellow celebs also marked Chopra’s birthday with heartfelt messages, including actor Katrina Kaif, who recalled her dancing days with the Chopra.

“From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive have always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it’s always a blast,” Kaif said.