Nick Jonas melts hearts with photo of daughter during film shoot

Nick Jonas is giving fans a rare glimpse into his family life while balancing a busy filming schedule in Canada.

The 33-year-old singer and actor shared a series of photos on Instagram on April 8 from his time in Vancouver, where he has begun filming his upcoming holiday horror movie White Elephant. Alongside behind-the-scenes shots from set and moments with castmates, Jonas included a particularly touching image featuring his daughter, Malti, 4.

In the photo, Jonas is seen gently kissing his daughter on the head as she gets ready for bed. Malti’s face was kept private, covered with a red heart emoji, as Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas continue their approach of protecting their child’s privacy while sharing occasional family moments with fans.

“Week 1 in Vancouver,” Jonas captioned the post, referencing the early days of production on his new project.

The rare glimpse quickly drew attention from fans, who praised the singer for balancing his professional commitments with fatherhood. Nick Jonas and Chopra Jonas have occasionally shared select moments of their daughter on social media but have largely kept her out of the public spotlight.

The upcoming film White Elephant marks another step in Nic Jonas’s expanding acting career.