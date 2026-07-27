Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra return to India with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and their three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie.

Videos of the trio making their way out of Hyderabad airport quickly surfaced on social media on Sunday. For the journey, Priyanka opted for a comfortable yet stylish travel outfit, wearing a dark brown co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder top. She completed the look with a beige cap, black sunglasses and brown flats.

Nick Jonas kept his look understated in a black shirt and matching trousers, paired with white-and-black checkered sneakers and tinted sunglasses. Their daughter, Malti Marie, stole the spotlight as she appeared cheerful while being carried by her father through the airport.

Although Priyanka has not revealed the reason for her visit, fans believe she may have returned to resume filming for filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s highly anticipated project, Varanasi.

Earlier this month, on July 18, the makers unveiled Priyanka’s first-look poster from the film to coincide with her birthday. Introducing her character, Mandakini, the team shared the caption: “To more adventures… more discoveries… and journeys across every horizon.”

Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is currently slated for release on April 7, 2027.