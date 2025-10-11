Nick Jonas returns home mid tour to ‘surprise’ Priyanka Chopra on special festival

Nick Jonas took a break from his intense touring schedule to surprise wife Priyanka Chopra on a special occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 10, the Citadel star shared glimpses into her Karwa Chauth celebration- a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Priyanka Chopra kicked off her carousel with a sweet selfie with Nick as she pointed at the moon visible in the night sky from their room.

Meanwhile, another photo showed the couple and their daughter Malti Marie sitting together in a lounge, with the little one scribbling nearby as Priyanka gently caressed Nick’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home , to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast.. this is what my dreams were made of,” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka further added, “Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always @nickjonas.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan and welcomed their daughter, Malti, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Nick Jonas is currently on tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown with Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Nick.