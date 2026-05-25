Nick Jonas has revealed how fatherhood has changed the way he experiences films, revealing that one Disney classic never fails to move him to tears when he watches it with his daughter.

Speaking during a recent panel for his upcoming film Power Ballad at New York City’s 92NY, Jonas shared a candid moment about life at home with his four-year-old daughter, Malti, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

When asked about music or movies that hit him emotionally, Jonas said there are specific moments in films he has recently watched as a father that affect him deeply. But one title stands out above the rest.

“Well, I’ll say there are two scenes in this movie that I’m not in, and they hit me super hard as a father,” he replied. “I think there’s a real thing that you’ll see. I want you to think about this powerful stuff, family, that aspect. Then, outside of that, when I cry over a movie, it’s The Lion King.”.

Jonas explained that revisiting stories he grew up with, now alongside his daughter, has given them new meaning.

“You know, things that I’m getting to watch with my daughter these days and kind of read some of those experiences, the stories that shaped who I became, and now I’m sharing that with her. It’s a totally special thing to experience,” Nick added, noting that he also “always” cries during movies on planes.

Nick Jonas welcomed Malti with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in 2022.