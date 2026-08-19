Nick Jonas has revealed that he once auditioned for a role in Disney’s blockbuster animated film Frozen, but admitted that his audition did not go according to plan.

The Jonas Brothers star opened up about the experience during Tuesday’s episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, which he co-hosts with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. The episode featured Frozen stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad as guests.

Jonas revealed that he auditioned for the role of Kristoff, the character ultimately voiced by Jonathan Groff.

“I went in for Kristoff,” Jonas recalled. When the casting team asked what he planned to sing, he admitted that he was not prepared.

“I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ They said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ They’re like, ‘Do you have your sheet music?’ And I said, ‘No, no one told me I had…,’” he explained.

Jonas said he eventually asked the team to play a song from musical theatre, although he could not remember exactly what he requested.

“And I bombed the audition. It was terrible,” he admitted.

Gad then lightheartedly suggested that Jonas might have had better chemistry with Bell, who voiced Anna, than Groff did. Jonas laughed off the comment but made it clear that he has great respect for Groff.

“I love Jonathan Groff,” he said, before adding playfully, “but I do think it would have been better to cast me.”

Frozen went on to become one of Disney’s biggest successes. Released in 2013, the animated musical earned around $1.3 billion worldwide, while its 2019 sequel grossed roughly $1.5 billion globally.