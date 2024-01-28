Watch: Crowd goes berserk as Nick Jonas sings ‘Maan Meri Jaan’

American singer and husband of Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas left the audience swooning as he sings Maan Meri Jaan and the crowd went berserk in a viral video.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, made their debut performance in India at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse during a vibrant two-day music festival, Lollapalooza India 2024. Fans from all corners of the country flocked to witness the international sensation, Nick Jonas, and his brothers deliver an unforgettable show.

“Runnin’ right though my veins, all the way up to my heart” NICK JIJU IS SOOOO HOT🔥😍#NickJonas #LollaIndia #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/6376JMGFM9 — PRINCESS✨|| MANNARA FTW (@PriyankaAnomaly) January 27, 2024

As Nick stepped onto the stage, chants of ‘Jiju’ resonated through the crowd, warmly welcoming him. Teaming up with singer King, Nick delivered a spirited rendition of their hit song Tu Maan Meri Jaan, captivating the audience with their energy and talent.

Actor Taapsee Pannu was among the attendees, sharing glimpses of the concert on her Instagram stories. Dressed stylishly in a denim jumpsuit, she playfully referred to Nick as ‘jijaji,’ in good spirits.

During the performance, Nick humorously remarked about their connection to India, joking about their previous sangeet ceremony before his marriage to Priyanka in 2018. Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Nick emphasized the family’s deep connection with the country, eliciting chants of “jiju, jiju” from the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

It is pertinent to mention that Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year, as announced in their joint statement on social media.