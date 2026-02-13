Nick Jonas spills on 'sweating' issue at his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is looking back on his wedding day and sharing the one detail that had him feeling slightly uneasy.

During the February 4 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the 33-year-old singer played a game called “What Would Your Wife Say?” Guests are asked to guess how their spouse would respond to certain questions.

When asked, “What would Priyanka say Nick was the most nervous about on your wedding day?” Jonas initially responded that he was not nervous about anything. But after a pause, he remembered one specific concern.

“To be honest, I wasn’t that nervous about anything on the wedding day. It was just, it was hot,” Nick admitted. “I was nervous I was going to be sweating and that I would look crazy.”

He continued, “But no, I think when she walked out, she came down the stairs, I felt this overwhelming sense of peace. Like I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 43, agreed with his take. Her answer to the question read, “He was so sure, in control, I never saw him nervous.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in two weddings in India — one Western, Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding, just a few months after they got engaged. They welcomed their first child, 4-year-old daughter Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.