Nick Jonas takes on lead role in thriller ‘Bodyman’

American showbiz personality Nick Jonas is trading pop anthems for punches as the lead in the new action-thriller “Bodyman.”

The 33-year-old singer stars in the latest film directed by Gary Fleder, which is being presented to buyers this week at the European Film Market in Berlin. Written by Byron Balasco, the film is scheduled to begin production in June 2026.

“Bodyman” promises explosive family drama following a power struggle at a Christmas party, triggered when a quirky billionaire bequeaths his private military business to his devoted bodyguard (Jonas) instead of his own children. In addition to starring, Jonas is producing the movie through his Powered by Jonas banner, alongside Spencer Berman and Erik Feig’s Picturestart. This project reunites Jonas with Fleder and Balasco, with whom he previously collaborated on the hit series Kingdom.

Off-screen, Jonas recently shared a deeply private chapter of his life. Speaking on the On Purpose podcast, he opened up about the harrowing early days of his daughter, Malti. Born via surrogate in January 2022, Malti weighed only one pound eleven ounces and required resuscitation at birth. Nick described the terrifying months she spent in the NICU and praised the “truly angelic” caregivers who supported her during her first 100 days.