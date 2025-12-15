Nick Jonas teams up with wife Priyanka Chopra for exciting new project

Nick Jonas is ringing in the new year with exciting new music and an exciting project that fans won’t want to miss.

Over the weekend, the singer turned to his Instagram account to announced the release date of the first single of his upcoming album, Sunday Best.

Sharing a short clip, Nick Jonas shared that his song, Gut Punch, will be released on January 1, 2026, giving fans an emotional and intentional way to start the year.

Alongside the single, Jonas also announced the launch of his podcast series titled Sunday Best Conversation, co-hosted with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Gut Punch. Out New Year’s Day. + part 1 of a Sunday Best conversation series with my everything, @priyankachopra,” he wrote.

The series will debut the same day across platforms including Facebook and TikTok, offering an intimate look into the stories and reflections that shaped the album.

“I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” Jonas shared when announcing the project.

Nick Jonas further added, “And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Sunday Best marks Nick Jonas’ first full solo album in nearly five years and is set for release on February 6, 2026.