Nick Jonas unveils new hype track in candid social media reel

Nick Jonas discovered a new hype track and shared it on social media through a candid reel.

In a recent Instagram post, Singer Nick Jonas, along with Jonas Brothers, featured the Bollywood song Shararat from Aditya Dhar’s Film Dhurandhar, as a pre-show hyped track. The film’s soundtrack has been in trend since its release. It has achieved a significant milestone, with every track entering the Spotify Global top 200.

In the video, it can be seen that the group is dancing to the track before one of their tour performances.

Nick captioned the video, “New pre-show hype song unlocked”. The video immediately gained traction online.

In response to the latest video, one fan commented, “Jiju is so indian.” Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who provided vocals for Aavan Jaavan, also responded to the post, stating, “Glad my voice is your jam.” These interactions indicate a positive response from both fans and contributors to the track.

Earlier, the Jonas clan had also embraced other Bollywood music as part of their pre-show routines. Just days before, Nick Jonas shared another video of himself enjoying Aavan Jaavan from War 2, which features actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. In this earlier clip, Nick is seen absorbing the melody and rhythm, illustrating his affinity for Indian music.