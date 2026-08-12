Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie gets to experience her father’s Disney Channel legacy ahead of Camp Rock 3’s premiere.

The film, which reunites the Jonas Brothers as their fictional band Connects 3 alongside Demi Lovato reprising her role as Mitchie Torres, hits Disney Channel on August 13 before streaming on Disney+ the following day. Fatherhood has taken on new meaning for the Jonas Brothers as they’ve returned to the franchise that helped launch their careers nearly two decades ago.

Kevin Jonas, who watched the film with his own daughters, Alena and Valentina, described their excitement, “It’s really incredible. I just watched it the other night with our girls and wife Danielle Jonas, and they were very excited. A little too excited when Malachi Barton got on screen, but we’re not going to talk about that right now”.

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Reflecting more broadly on what the franchise means to them now as parents, one of the brothers noted the movie’s legacy is deeply personal. He noted, “It’s got such a wonderful place in our hearts, and the memories we have attached to it are so real to this day. So to get to bring that to life in a whole new way with this incredibly talented young cast will be really special.”

At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the returning cast also reflected on how far they’ve come since Camp Rock‘s original 2008 debut.

Lovato recalled feeling nervous and unsure of herself at that first premiere, saying she’d tell her younger self, “It’s okay to take breaks. And to take time off when you need it. That’s something that I’ve learned how to do later in life, and it’s helped me so much to protect my mental health.”