Nick Kurtz’s Historic 4-Home-Run Game: A Star Is Born for Oakland Athletics

On July 25, 2025, Oakland Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz etched his name into MLB history, becoming the first rookie to hit four home runs in a single game. The 22-year-old first baseman’s extraordinary performance against the Houston Astros has ignited excitement, marking him as a rising star in Major League Baseball.

What Happened in Nick Kurtz’s Game on July 25, 2025?

Nick Kurtz led the Oakland Athletics to a commanding 15-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Going a perfect 6-for-6 at the plate, Kurtz smashed home runs in the second, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings, alongside a double and a single. His 19 total bases tied an MLB record set by Shawn Green in 2002, making them the only players to achieve six hits in a four-homer game. Kurtz drove in eight RBIs and scored six runs, overpowering pitchers Ryan Gusto, Nick Hernandez, Kaleb Ort, and outfielder Cooper Hummel. His standout moment was a 414-foot solo home run in the eighth inning, showcasing his raw power.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay called it “arguably the best game I’ve ever watched from a single player,” highlighting Kurtz’s ability to deliver jaw-dropping moments.

Nick Kurtz’s Record-Breaking Milestones

Kurtz’s four-home-run game set multiple records:

First Rookie to Hit 4 HRs in a Game : Kurtz achieved this feat in just his 66th MLB game, the fastest ever, surpassing Mark Whiten (425 games, 1993), Rocky Colavito (434 games, 1959), and Gil Hodges (437 games, 1950).

: Kurtz achieved this feat in just his 66th MLB game, the fastest ever, surpassing Mark Whiten (425 games, 1993), Rocky Colavito (434 games, 1959), and Gil Hodges (437 games, 1950). Youngest Player to Hit 4 HRs: At 22, Kurtz broke Pat Seerey’s record set in 1948.

“It still feels like a dream,” Kurtz said postgame, capturing the surreal nature of his historic performance.

Who Is Nick Kurtz?

Nicholas Jeffrey Kurtz, born March 12, 2003, is a 6-foot-5 first baseman for the Oakland Athletics. A standout at Wake Forest, Kurtz was selected fourth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. He debuted in the majors on April 23, 2025, and hit his first career home run on May 13. Known for his power and consistency, Kurtz is quickly becoming a cornerstone for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz’s Career Highlights

Kurtz’s journey to MLB stardom began at Wake Forest, where he established himself as a top prospect. After signing with the Athletics in 2024, he progressed rapidly through the minors, playing for Single-A Stockton Ports, Double-A Midland RockHounds, and Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. In 2025, Kurtz has excelled, posting a .305 batting average, 23 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 45 runs in 66 games. His July stats are unmatched, leading MLB with a .425 batting average, .494 on-base percentage, and 1.082 slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz’s Net Worth

Kurtz’s financial journey began with a $7 million signing bonus from the Athletics in July 2024, strategically signed below slot value to allow the team flexibility in other draft picks. While his net worth is primarily tied to this contract, Kurtz’s meteoric rise positions him for future earnings through endorsements and performance bonuses.

Why Nick Kurtz’s Performance Matters

Nick Kurtz’s historic game not only cements his place in MLB record books but also signals a bright future for the Oakland Athletics. As fans search for the next baseball superstar, Kurtz’s name is one to watch. For more on his journey, check out the latest MLB updates or explore related stories like the Ryan McMahon trade to the Yankees for insights into baseball’s evolving landscape.