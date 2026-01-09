Nick Reiner's jail life leaves everyone in shock

Nick Reiner’s jail life insights have left everyone in shock.

According to news published in PEOPLE on January 8, Thursday, the life of the 32-year-old film writer behind bars was laid bare after he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer.

According to the statement given by police sources, Nick is being held in a high-observation mental health unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, where he is confined to a 7-by-10-foot cell.

The Being Charlie writer, who doctors and mental health professionals have found to be suffering from a “mental disability,” is kept alone in his cell, where he is served three meals a day.

According to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s source, “The inmates where he is located have significant mental health illnesses and need to be kept alone and away from any other people or inmates”.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that at the facility, the inmates are served breakfast at 6 am, lunch around 10:30–11 am and dinner at 5 pm, with the first two meals usually cold and dinner hot.

Noting that the facility has “better” menu as compared to other jails in Los Angeles, the insider shared, “He has about an hour to eat, and then a deputy sheriff collects his tray inside his cell”.

This update comes after Nick Reiner’s high-powered attorney, Alan Jackson, officially stepped down from his case on January 7, the arraignment day of the film writer.

“Circumstances beyond my control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control, have made it impossible for us to continue our representation. I’m legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why,” he stated.

Nick Reiner‘s murder case has now been pushed to February 23, 2026.