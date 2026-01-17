Nickelodeon child star dies at the age of 33

Kianna Underwood was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the age of 33.

On January 16, Friday, according to multiple reports, actress Kianna Underwood and a former Nickelodeon child star were killed in a hit-and-run case under the age of 33.

According to The New York Post, Underwood was crossing the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in the Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., when a black Ford SUV hit her around 6:50 am local time.

The SUV continued to drive with Underwood’s body underneath for nearly a block, per video footage obtained by the outlet. Her body was found at the intersection of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue, according to the outlet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not arrested any suspects in connection with the hit-and-run, Variety reported.

PEOPLE has reached out to the NYPD for further information on the accident.

Outside of her 2005 appearance on All That, Underwood appeared in many television shows and films throughout her career. She voiced Fuschia Glover for 23 episodes from 1999 to 2004 in Little Bill, and later appeared in The 24 Hour Woman, in which she starred opposite Rosie Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patti LuPone, and more.