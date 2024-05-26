Nicki Minaj apologises over postponed concert following arrest

Singer Nicki Minaj issued an apology after her concert was postponed following her arrest in Amsterdam for allegedly carrying drugs.

Her concert scheduled for Manchester in England was postponed after the Anaconda rapper, 41, was detained in Amsterdam for allegedly carrying drugs, Deadline reported on Sunday.

Later, Minaj in a post on X thanked “everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.”

“Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies,” she wrote.

According to Nicki Minaj , she sat “in a jail cell for 5-6 hours,” adding that at the time of posting, she had just arrived in Manchester a little over an hour earlier.

Read more: Woman arrested for supplying drugs in Islamabad educational institutes

She was scheduled to perform in Manchester as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, however, a day earlier, Minaj went live on Instagram and broadcast footage that appeared to show police in Amsterdam telling her she was being arrested “because you’re carrying drugs.”

Police later confirmed the arrest in a post on X without mentioning her name.

“We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs,” the post, written in Dutch, said.

“After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” it added.

Reacting to her brief arrest, the singer said that “they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight.”

Meanwhile, Minaj said that she had video evidence of all the incident.

“You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho,” she added.