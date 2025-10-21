Nicki Minaj calls out Jay-Z in latest social media post during ongoing feud

Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj, currently embroiled in a feud with Cardi-B, made headlines with surprising announcement regarding Jay-Z.

Although the 42-year-old rapper seemingly deleted her Instagram account, she remains active on X (formerly twitter), where she keeps her following updated.

In her latest post, Nicki called out Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, attributing the cancellation of her album to him. She shared a distorted, AI-generated image of Jay-Z wearing a pink crop top, complete with a pink bob, a bedazzled “Queen” necklace and a tattoo of the album’s release date March 27, 2026 on his chest.

The unusual update sparked a mix of reactions from netizens with many finding it “hilarious” and curious about the prompt she used for the AI image. One user questioned “Jay-Z’s offense”, to which another fan suggested that he owes the rapper money. Conversely, some critics argued that the “Bang Bang” artist should “Stop with this AI slop”.

Reports indicate that tensions between Minaj and Jay-Z escalated after she accused Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez of civil rights violations and other misconduct.