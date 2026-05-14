Nicki Minaj opens up about her political shift to Trump

Nicki Minaj sparked a huge wave of backlash after she vocally supported President Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj has recently been in the headlines for a major shift in her political stance, which was evident after she was called to the United Nations for an address.

During her interview with TIME, the Barbie World hitmaker shared what caused her to become a Republic. She alleged being ignored by Governor Gavin Newsom when she faced several “swatting attacks,” which put her “family in danger,” with one happening in April 2025.

According to her, the rapper shared the details about drawing the attention of Republicans, including Anna Paulina Luna, who is a former model and a TPUSA activist. The Side to Side crooner admitted she kept the support hidden due to “fear of alienating fans” while calling the music industry a “Democratic family.”

Nicki was of the opinion that she had never witnessed being treated in “that way” in politics, which eventually pushed her to reveal the secret. She stated in the interview, “That made me say I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore.”

It is to be noted that after Nicki attended a TPUSA event with Erika Kirk and another with the president of the United States, a movement started in the entertainment industry to cancel her.