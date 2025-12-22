Nicki Minaj pays tribute to President Donald Trump

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj made an unexpected appearance at AmericaFest and paid a surprising tribute to US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the event took place in Phoenix, Arizona, where Minaj walked out hand in hand with the new CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk.

During their conversation, Erika asked Minaj what she had learned from Donald Trump’s administration. Minaj responded by gushing heavily over Trump, saying he had given many people hope. She further said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope”.

When asked why she chose to support Trump, the rapper responded that she was tired of being “pushed around” and no longer cared about public backlash.

She continued, “I just got tired of being pushed around. I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there. So when you’ve had enough, you realise, ‘Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they?’ They don’t even know who they are. So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again”.

At another point, Minaj described Trump as “handsome” and “dashing,” when honouring him and JD Vance as role models in her eyes. AmericaFest runs December 18-21 at the Phoenix Convention Center.